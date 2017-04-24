Criminal Charges- 4-24-17

Cameron Dweayne Jordan, 22, of 8715 John Gladden Rd. in Charlotte was charged Apr. 15 with three counts of obtaining property by false pretenses; two counts of conspiracy and financial identity fraud; and one count each of possession of stolen goods, larceny, possession of a stolen firearm, larceny of a firearm, breaking and entering rail road cars and other motor vehicles. Crystal Michelle Adams, 43, of 906 Requa Rd. in Cherryville was charged Apr. 16 with one count each of failure to appear and probation violation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lincoln Times-News.