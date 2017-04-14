Criminal Charges- 4-14-17

Criminal Charges- 4-14-17

Next Story Prev Story
37 min ago Read more: Lincoln Times-News

Jerald Leon Martin II, 41, of 301 Little St. in Lincolnton was charged Apr. 5 with one count of failure to comply. A $480 cash bond was set.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lincoln Times-News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charlotte Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
What do you like about Mt. Holly (Mar '10) 4 hr Moose Knuckle 19
Nickname "Quick"? Wed Moose Knuckle 3
Why was pastor Amy lambert arrested? Wed angel at night 33
Before January 14th, had anyone spoken to Gaige... Wed hmmm 1
Traci Diego Wed hmmm 1
Stupid Race Blocking Traffic Poorly Planned Wed Wtf 4
Charlotte school system Tue Misskay 1
See all Charlotte Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charlotte Forum Now

Charlotte Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charlotte Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tornado
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Ferguson
 

Charlotte, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,099 • Total comments across all topics: 280,288,590

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC