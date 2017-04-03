Crime 29 mins ago 3:33 p.m.Man charged with east Charlotte murder
CHARLOTTE, N.C. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police have charged a man in connection to an east Charlotte shooting that left one man dead. James Russell Andrews, 23, was charged with murder after police say he fatally shot 25-year-old Jarel D'Shaun Grace last Saturday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WCNC-TV Charlotte.
Comments
Add your comments below
Charlotte Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why was pastor Amy lambert arrested?
|5 hr
|Angel at night
|12
|Thank God 4 TRUMP
|9 hr
|Moose Knuckle
|32
|ISO Bill Phillips
|13 hr
|Dawn
|4
|Ivanka Trump gets new White House title
|15 hr
|BSSlayer
|2
|What is the the name of figs baby?
|15 hr
|BSSlayer
|4
|Charlotte Hospice (HPCCR)
|Apr 2
|Angel at night
|2
|Charlotte really SUCKS! (Aug '09)
|Apr 1
|Facto
|191
Find what you want!
Search Charlotte Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC