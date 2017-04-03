Crime 29 mins ago 3:33 p.m.Man charge...

Crime 29 mins ago 3:33 p.m.Man charged with east Charlotte murder

CHARLOTTE, N.C. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police have charged a man in connection to an east Charlotte shooting that left one man dead. James Russell Andrews, 23, was charged with murder after police say he fatally shot 25-year-old Jarel D'Shaun Grace last Saturday.

