Crime 15 mins ago 6:07 p.m.Man charged in Steele Creek murder
Leroy "Jay" Cooper III, 41, was arrested in Greensboro and was transported back to Charlotte. CMPD is charging Cooper with first-degree murder.
Charlotte Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why was pastor Amy lambert arrested?
|3 hr
|angel at night
|24
|Stupid Race Blocking Traffic Poorly Planned
|7 hr
|Baby want bottle?
|2
|Why are yankees so rude? (Dec '11)
|9 hr
|Gaston McCrapley
|135
|Thank God 4 TRUMP
|10 hr
|MoMo
|50
|Nickname "Quick"?
|Fri
|Dawn
|1
|Ivanka Trump gets new White House title
|Fri
|Lololololol
|5
|Republican break Democrat filibuster
|Thu
|Lololololol
|1
