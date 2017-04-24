Crime 13 mins ago 11:08 p.m.CMPD investigates death of 29-year-old father of 2
Police responded to a call for service in the 4200 block of Welling Avenue around 5:45pm. Upon arrival, officers located a male inside the residence with an apparent gunshot wound to the chest.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WCNC-TV Charlotte.
Comments
Add your comments below
Charlotte Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|charles or charlie holt age 5... who is his pa...
|1 hr
|Angel at night
|11
|Why was pastor Amy lambert arrested?
|10 hr
|Angel at night
|70
|Ace TJ (Jan '14)
|10 hr
|Nerf Herder
|7
|justin david upton (Jan '15)
|11 hr
|GastoniaResident
|14
|Closed Church?!
|13 hr
|driveby
|1
|Ric Flair sucks ! (Jun '14)
|Apr 23
|Moose Knuckle
|14
|Nickname "Quick"?
|Apr 23
|Rhett Butler
|4
Find what you want!
Search Charlotte Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC