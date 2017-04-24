Crime 13 mins ago 11:08 p.m.CMPD inve...

Crime 13 mins ago 11:08 p.m.CMPD investigates death of 29-year-old father of 2

Police responded to a call for service in the 4200 block of Welling Avenue around 5:45pm. Upon arrival, officers located a male inside the residence with an apparent gunshot wound to the chest.

