Crash involving school bus closes lanes on Cindy Ln, Beatties Ford Rd in north Charlotte
The wreck happened around 4 p.m. at the intersection of Cindy Land and Beatties Ford Road. The eastbound lanes and the westbound left turning lane on Cindy Ln and the left lane of outbound Beatties Ford Rd were all blocked.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBTV.
Comments
Add your comments below
Charlotte Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ace TJ (Jan '14)
|15 hr
|saucey Pan
|6
|Why was pastor Amy lambert arrested?
|Mon
|Angel at night
|68
|Ric Flair sucks ! (Jun '14)
|Apr 23
|Moose Knuckle
|14
|Nickname "Quick"?
|Apr 23
|Rhett Butler
|4
|Before January 14th, had anyone spoken to Gaige...
|Apr 22
|Michellebanks
|2
|charles or charlie holt age 5... who is his pa...
|Apr 19
|Truth B. Known
|10
|Where the boy at in Charlotte ? (Dec '15)
|Apr 17
|Farrell Landon
|76
Find what you want!
Search Charlotte Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC