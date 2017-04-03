Court Results

Court Results

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Courier-Tribune

* Aaron Lee Black, 53, 101 Sibbett St., Randleman, guilty of misdemeanor probation violation out of county, remit supervision fees, terminate probation. * Brian Douglas Blount, 48, 4150 Dawnwood Drive, Trinity, guilty of probation violation, defendant denies probation violation, defendant to continue on probation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Courier-Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charlotte Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Where the boy at in Charlotte ? (Dec '15) 4 hr Al Crowley 71
Nickname "Quick"? 4 hr Nucky Thompson 2
Why was pastor Amy lambert arrested? Sun Jen Hayden 29
Stupid Race Blocking Traffic Poorly Planned Sun Babyblastedbeeatch 3
Poll Why are yankees so rude? (Dec '11) Sat Gaston McCrapley 135
Thank God 4 TRUMP Sat MoMo 50
Ivanka Trump gets new White House title Apr 7 Lololololol 5
See all Charlotte Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charlotte Forum Now

Charlotte Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charlotte Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Egypt
  5. China
  1. Final Four
  2. Iraq
  3. North Korea
  4. Tornado
  5. Pakistan
 

Charlotte, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,398 • Total comments across all topics: 280,193,110

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC