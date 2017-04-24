CMS warns students not to skip for Ma...

CMS warns students not to skip for May 1 immigrant march in uptown Charlotte

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: WBTV

Students from Martin Luther King Jr. Middle School walk out of class to protest in the neighborhood surrounded the school off North Tryon Street early Friday morning, February 17, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBTV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charlotte Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Traci Diego 7 hr jlom 2
Unlisted neighborhood in east charlotte Sat Derrick 2
Susan J. Inabinett Sat Angel at night 4
charles or charlie holt age 5... who is his pa... Apr 26 Angel at night 11
Why was pastor Amy lambert arrested? Apr 26 Angel at night 69
Ace TJ (Jan '14) Apr 26 Nerf Herder 7
justin david upton (Jan '15) Apr 26 GastoniaResident 14
See all Charlotte Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charlotte Forum Now

Charlotte Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charlotte Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Charlotte, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,636 • Total comments across all topics: 280,690,249

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC