CMS warns students not to skip for May 1 immigrant march in uptown Charlotte
Students from Martin Luther King Jr. Middle School walk out of class to protest in the neighborhood surrounded the school off North Tryon Street early Friday morning, February 17, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBTV.
Comments
Add your comments below
Charlotte Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Traci Diego
|7 hr
|jlom
|2
|Unlisted neighborhood in east charlotte
|Sat
|Derrick
|2
|Susan J. Inabinett
|Sat
|Angel at night
|4
|charles or charlie holt age 5... who is his pa...
|Apr 26
|Angel at night
|11
|Why was pastor Amy lambert arrested?
|Apr 26
|Angel at night
|69
|Ace TJ (Jan '14)
|Apr 26
|Nerf Herder
|7
|justin david upton (Jan '15)
|Apr 26
|GastoniaResident
|14
Find what you want!
Search Charlotte Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC