CMPD searching for missing teen girl with cognitive issue
Police in Charlotte are asking for the public's help locating a missing teen girl they say has a cognitive issue. Alexis Mitchell, 18, was last seen at leaving her home on the 6300 block of Hadley Green Court around 5 p.m. Friday.
