CMPD has a new plan to keep you safe on greenways and light rail

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief Kerr Putney wants to create a new division solely dedicated to transportation, with officers responsible for greenways, light rail and the airport. The proposal, which is being discussed with City Manager Marcus Jones, would come as CMPD looks to hire 125 new officers over a two-year period by 2018.

