Chipotle will soon open two new Charlotte locations
Chipotle is opening two new Charlotte locations this month near Northlake Mall and at the new Waverly development in south Charlotte The first at the Northcrest Shopping Center opens April 18. The second at Waverly opens in late June. Normal hours of operation for both locations will be 10:45 a.m.-10 p.m., seven days a week.
