Chipotle will soon open two new Charl...

Chipotle will soon open two new Charlotte locations

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: WBTV

Chipotle is opening two new Charlotte locations this month near Northlake Mall and at the new Waverly development in south Charlotte The first at the Northcrest Shopping Center opens April 18. The second at Waverly opens in late June. Normal hours of operation for both locations will be 10:45 a.m.-10 p.m., seven days a week.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBTV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charlotte Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Nickname "Quick"? 3 hr Moose Knuckle 3
Why was pastor Amy lambert arrested? 9 hr angel at night 33
Stupid Race Blocking Traffic Poorly Planned 22 hr Wtf 4
Charlotte school system Tue Misskay 1
Poll Why are yankees so rude? (Dec '11) Tue Truth B. Known 137
Republican break Democrat filibuster Mon Defeat Elizabeth ... 2
Where the boy at in Charlotte ? (Dec '15) Apr 10 Al Crowley 71
See all Charlotte Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charlotte Forum Now

Charlotte Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charlotte Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Iraq
  4. Iran
  5. Ferguson
 

Charlotte, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,784 • Total comments across all topics: 280,253,720

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC