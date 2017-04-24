Charlotte teen facing nearly 30 felony charges in NC and SC
A Charlotte teen was arrested Wednesday morning and charged with nearly 30 felony warrants from North Carolina and South Carolina. According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, 16-year-old James Mason was arrested Wednesday around 1:18 p.m. after a traffic stop in the 8300 block of University Station Circle.
