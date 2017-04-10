Charlotte real estate firm plans half billion dollars in new development, acquisitions
The Spectrum Companies has new top leadership and a war chest it estimates will fuel up to a half-billion dollars of apartments and commercial buildings, as the Charlotte-based firm ramps up its development and acquisition efforts. Steve McClure, 36, has been appointed chief operating officer at the company, formerly Spectrum Properties.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBTV.
Add your comments below
Charlotte Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nickname "Quick"?
|Wed
|Moose Knuckle
|3
|Why was pastor Amy lambert arrested?
|Wed
|angel at night
|33
|Stupid Race Blocking Traffic Poorly Planned
|Wed
|Wtf
|4
|Charlotte school system
|Tue
|Misskay
|1
|Why are yankees so rude? (Dec '11)
|Apr 11
|Truth B. Known
|137
|Republican break Democrat filibuster
|Apr 10
|Defeat Elizabeth ...
|2
|Where the boy at in Charlotte ? (Dec '15)
|Apr 10
|Al Crowley
|71
Find what you want!
Search Charlotte Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC