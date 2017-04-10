Charlotte real estate firm plans half...

Charlotte real estate firm plans half billion dollars in new development, acquisitions

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: WBTV

The Spectrum Companies has new top leadership and a war chest it estimates will fuel up to a half-billion dollars of apartments and commercial buildings, as the Charlotte-based firm ramps up its development and acquisition efforts. Steve McClure, 36, has been appointed chief operating officer at the company, formerly Spectrum Properties.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBTV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charlotte Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Nickname "Quick"? Wed Moose Knuckle 3
Why was pastor Amy lambert arrested? Wed angel at night 33
Stupid Race Blocking Traffic Poorly Planned Wed Wtf 4
Charlotte school system Tue Misskay 1
Poll Why are yankees so rude? (Dec '11) Apr 11 Truth B. Known 137
Republican break Democrat filibuster Apr 10 Defeat Elizabeth ... 2
Where the boy at in Charlotte ? (Dec '15) Apr 10 Al Crowley 71
See all Charlotte Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charlotte Forum Now

Charlotte Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charlotte Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. Ferguson
  5. Supreme Court
 

Charlotte, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,545 • Total comments across all topics: 280,274,946

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC