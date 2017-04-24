Charlotte man charged in string of robberies facing additional charges

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say Tyree Belk and Keai Cathey, both 27, are charged for their involvement in a Nov 2, 2016 robbery at the Country Inn and Suites on Little Rock Road and a Nov. 20, 2016 robbery at Las Maravillas on Eastway Drive. In both robberies, the suspect pulled out a gun and demanded property.

