Charlotte man charged in string of robberies facing additional charges
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say Tyree Belk and Keai Cathey, both 27, are charged for their involvement in a Nov 2, 2016 robbery at the Country Inn and Suites on Little Rock Road and a Nov. 20, 2016 robbery at Las Maravillas on Eastway Drive. In both robberies, the suspect pulled out a gun and demanded property.
