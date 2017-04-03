Charlotte: Design competition, affinity group, soiree, Walk for...

Published: April 7, 2017 in Carolinas News Notes Updated: April 6, 2017 at 8:03 pm ENGAGE: Write a letter to the editor Pictured Above: A University of North Carolina at Charlotte School of Architecture team of faculty and students has won the 2017 American Institute of Architects Small Project Practitioners Small Project Design Competition for EFFERVESCE. CHARLOTTE, N.C.- A University of North Carolina at Charlotte School of Architecture team of faculty and students has won the 2017 American Institute of Architects Small Project Practitioners Small Project Design Competition.

