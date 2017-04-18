Charlotte: Boy Scouts, 'Big Sing,' Band Concert, 5K Run, Pride Staff Application
Published: April 21, 2017 in Carolinas News Notes Updated: April 20, 2017 at 5:01 pm ENGAGE: Write a letter to the editor Pictured Above: Mooresville, N.C.'s Coddle Creek Associate Reformed Presbyterian Church has ousted its sponsored Boy Scout and Cub Scouts troops due to the scout's inclusive policies. MOORESVILLE, N.C. - The Boy Scout Troop 169 has been given its walking papers by the Coddle Creek Associate Reformed Presbyterian Church due to the Boy Scouts of America's recent decision to accept transgender scouts, The Progressive Pulse reported.
