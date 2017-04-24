Caught in modern-day slavery, she thought shea d die. Could this idea help others?
Joy Anderson was in "the game" for seven years. Known then as "Candy," she was shuttled from city to city and hotel to hotel, tethered by crack and beatings and the constant fear of the men who controlled her.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Charlotte Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Unlisted neighborhood in east charlotte
|16 hr
|Derrick
|2
|Susan J. Inabinett
|Sat
|Angel at night
|4
|charles or charlie holt age 5... who is his pa...
|Apr 26
|Angel at night
|11
|Why was pastor Amy lambert arrested?
|Apr 26
|Angel at night
|69
|Ace TJ (Jan '14)
|Apr 26
|Nerf Herder
|7
|justin david upton (Jan '15)
|Apr 26
|GastoniaResident
|14
|Closed Church?!
|Apr 26
|driveby
|1
Find what you want!
Search Charlotte Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC