Carbon court news

Embrace Home Loans Inc., c/o 5016 Parkway Plaza Blvd., Charlotte, North Carolina, filed against Kevin D. Breiner, 28 W. Columbus Ave., Nesquehoning, over property at that address. Sought is $111,916.96 and continuing interest.
