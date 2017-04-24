Carbon court news

Carbon court news

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Times News

Embrace Home Loans Inc., c/o 5016 Parkway Plaza Blvd., Charlotte, North Carolina, filed against Kevin D. Breiner, 28 W. Columbus Ave., Nesquehoning, over property at that address. Sought is $111,916.96 and continuing interest.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charlotte Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Susan J. Inabinett 3 hr Angel at night 4
charles or charlie holt age 5... who is his pa... Wed Angel at night 11
Why was pastor Amy lambert arrested? Apr 26 Angel at night 70
Ace TJ (Jan '14) Apr 26 Nerf Herder 7
justin david upton (Jan '15) Apr 26 GastoniaResident 14
Closed Church?! Apr 26 driveby 1
Ric Flair sucks ! (Jun '14) Apr 23 Moose Knuckle 14
See all Charlotte Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charlotte Forum Now

Charlotte Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charlotte Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Charlotte, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,435 • Total comments across all topics: 280,652,212

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC