Bojangles Coming to Kinetic Park Area

Bojangles Coming to Kinetic Park Area

Next Story Prev Story
2 min ago Read more: Huntington News

Huntington will soon have a second Bojangles. It will be at 3082 16th St., across the street from Kinetic Park.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Huntington News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charlotte Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Why was pastor Amy lambert arrested? 10 hr Angel at night 1
Charlotte really SUCKS! (Aug '09) 19 hr Facto 191
ISO Bill Phillips Fri Dawn 2
Ivanka Trump gets new White House title Mar 30 Big Dick 1
The ex gov visits Trump Mar 30 Big Dick 5
Thank God 4 TRUMP Mar 30 Big Dick 26
Review: 4U APPLIANCE REPAIR Mar 29 timebandit 1
See all Charlotte Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charlotte Forum Now

Charlotte Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charlotte Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Death Penalty
 

Charlotte, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,774 • Total comments across all topics: 279,992,900

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC