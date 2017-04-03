Billboard lists Senator Richard Burr as "missing" Read Story Rad Berky
CHARLOTTE, N.C. North Carolina's Senior Republican Senator Richard Burr is listed as "missing" on a billboard In North Charlotte. It is the same billboard that two weeks ago carried a picture of the state's other Republican Senator Thom Tillis , who was also listed as missing.
