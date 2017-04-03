Billboard lists Senator Richard Burr ...

Billboard lists Senator Richard Burr as "missing" Read Story Rad Berky

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: WCNC-TV Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. North Carolina's Senior Republican Senator Richard Burr is listed as "missing" on a billboard In North Charlotte. It is the same billboard that two weeks ago carried a picture of the state's other Republican Senator Thom Tillis , who was also listed as missing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WCNC-TV Charlotte.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charlotte Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Thank God 4 TRUMP 4 min Moose Knuckle 32
ISO Bill Phillips 3 hr Dawn 4
Ivanka Trump gets new White House title 5 hr BSSlayer 2
What is the the name of figs baby? 5 hr BSSlayer 4
Charlotte Hospice (HPCCR) Sun Angel at night 2
Why was pastor Amy lambert arrested? Apr 1 Angel at night 1
Charlotte really SUCKS! (Aug '09) Apr 1 Facto 191
See all Charlotte Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charlotte Forum Now

Charlotte Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charlotte Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Pakistan
  2. Wall Street
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Health Care
 

Charlotte, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,195 • Total comments across all topics: 280,076,045

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC