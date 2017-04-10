Bicyclist struck by vehicle in southwest Charlotte hit-and-run
A bicyclist was seriously injured when they were struck by a vehicle in a hit-and-run in southwest Charlotte Friday. The crash happened around 3:15 p.m. near the intersection of South Tryon Street and Yorkmont Road.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBTV.
