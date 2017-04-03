Apartments, new gym and more under construction at major new Providence Road development
The breakneck pace of development on Providence Road just south of Interstate 485 isn't slowing: Hundreds of apartments and a new gym are under construction at Rea Farms, and more shops and senior living are expected to get underway soon. The development by Lincoln Harris is reshaping a 190-acre defunct golf course into a mixed-use development where thousands of people will live and work.
