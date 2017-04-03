Apartments, new gym and more under co...

Apartments, new gym and more under construction at major new Providence Road development

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: WBTV

The breakneck pace of development on Providence Road just south of Interstate 485 isn't slowing: Hundreds of apartments and a new gym are under construction at Rea Farms, and more shops and senior living are expected to get underway soon. The development by Lincoln Harris is reshaping a 190-acre defunct golf course into a mixed-use development where thousands of people will live and work.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBTV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charlotte Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
ISO Bill Phillips 9 hr Moose Knuckle 3
What is the the name of figs baby? Mon Moose Knuckle 3
Charlotte Hospice (HPCCR) Sun Angel at night 2
Thank God 4 TRUMP Apr 2 MarkJ- 29
New JR high school Apr 2 Truthful 6
Why was pastor Amy lambert arrested? Apr 1 Angel at night 1
Charlotte really SUCKS! (Aug '09) Apr 1 Facto 191
See all Charlotte Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charlotte Forum Now

Charlotte Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charlotte Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
 

Charlotte, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,130 • Total comments across all topics: 280,055,032

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC