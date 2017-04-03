Another round of severe weather expec...

Another round of severe weather expected to hit Carolinas overnight

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: WBTV

Another round of severe weather is expected to sweep through the Carolinas late Wednesday night - potentially more severe than the first round that hit Wednesday evening. Storms moved into the area midday Wednesday, causing the Federal Aviation Administration to issue a ground stop at Charlotte-Douglas International Airport Wednesday afternoon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBTV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charlotte Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Republican break Democrat filibuster 47 min Lololololol 1
Why was pastor Amy lambert arrested? 59 min Angel at night 17
What is the the name of figs baby? 7 hr Fred Herbert 5
Thank God 4 TRUMP 23 hr Moose Knuckle 32
ISO Bill Phillips Wed Dawn 4
Ivanka Trump gets new White House title Wed BSSlayer 2
Charlotte Hospice (HPCCR) Apr 2 Angel at night 2
See all Charlotte Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charlotte Forum Now

Charlotte Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charlotte Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
 

Charlotte, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,315 • Total comments across all topics: 280,099,193

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC