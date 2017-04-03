Another round of severe weather expected to hit Carolinas overnight
Another round of severe weather is expected to sweep through the Carolinas late Wednesday night - potentially more severe than the first round that hit Wednesday evening. Storms moved into the area midday Wednesday, causing the Federal Aviation Administration to issue a ground stop at Charlotte-Douglas International Airport Wednesday afternoon.
Charlotte Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Republican break Democrat filibuster
|47 min
|Lololololol
|1
|Why was pastor Amy lambert arrested?
|59 min
|Angel at night
|17
|What is the the name of figs baby?
|7 hr
|Fred Herbert
|5
|Thank God 4 TRUMP
|23 hr
|Moose Knuckle
|32
|ISO Bill Phillips
|Wed
|Dawn
|4
|Ivanka Trump gets new White House title
|Wed
|BSSlayer
|2
|Charlotte Hospice (HPCCR)
|Apr 2
|Angel at night
|2
