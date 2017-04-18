A Selection of BOOM's Big Hits

A Selection of BOOM's Big Hits

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Creative Loafing

There will be a whole lotta shaking going on when BOOM goes off in Plaza Midwood, April 28 30. Billed as "Three days of art, performance and the unexpected," BOOM is diverse, playful and sometimes downright strange. Designed to support the city's creative community and foster collaboration among artists, BOOM has exploded into a movement that unites and transforms Charlotte - at least for three days.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Creative Loafing.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charlotte Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Why was pastor Amy lambert arrested? 2 hr Angel at night 44
charles or charlie holt age 5... who is his pa... Wed Truth B. Known 10
Ric Flair sucks ! (Jun '14) Tue Fast doc 12
Where the boy at in Charlotte ? (Dec '15) Mon Farrell Landon 76
Nickname "Quick"? Apr 12 Moose Knuckle 3
Stupid Race Blocking Traffic Poorly Planned Apr 12 Wtf 4
Charlotte school system Apr 11 Misskay 1
See all Charlotte Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charlotte Forum Now

Charlotte Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charlotte Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
 

Charlotte, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,261 • Total comments across all topics: 280,435,577

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC