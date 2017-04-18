A Selection of BOOM's Big Hits

There will be a whole lotta shaking going on when BOOM goes off in Plaza Midwood, April 28 30. Billed as "Three days of art, performance and the unexpected," BOOM is diverse, playful and sometimes downright strange. Designed to support the city's creative community and foster collaboration among artists, BOOM has exploded into a movement that unites and transforms Charlotte - at least for three days.

