75 CMS schools will see change in Ann Clark's boundary plan, and there are surprises

Superintendent Ann Clark proposed changes Tuesday at 75 of Charlotte-Mecklenburg's 170 schools, including new measures such as creating paired elementary schools to increase diversity, breaking up a popular STEM magnet and adding neighborhood zones to what have been full magnet schools. The number of students affected remained unclear Tuesday night, but neighborhoods across the county will see their elementary, middle and/or high school assignments change if the school board approves Clark's plan.

