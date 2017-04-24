75 CMS schools will see change in Ann Clark's boundary plan, and there are surprises
Superintendent Ann Clark proposed changes Tuesday at 75 of Charlotte-Mecklenburg's 170 schools, including new measures such as creating paired elementary schools to increase diversity, breaking up a popular STEM magnet and adding neighborhood zones to what have been full magnet schools. The number of students affected remained unclear Tuesday night, but neighborhoods across the county will see their elementary, middle and/or high school assignments change if the school board approves Clark's plan.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBTV.
Add your comments below
Charlotte Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Closed Church?!
|1 hr
|driveby
|1
|Ace TJ (Jan '14)
|Tue
|saucey Pan
|6
|Why was pastor Amy lambert arrested?
|Mon
|Angel at night
|68
|Ric Flair sucks ! (Jun '14)
|Apr 23
|Moose Knuckle
|14
|Nickname "Quick"?
|Apr 23
|Rhett Butler
|4
|Before January 14th, had anyone spoken to Gaige...
|Apr 22
|Michellebanks
|2
|charles or charlie holt age 5... who is his pa...
|Apr 19
|Truth B. Known
|10
Find what you want!
Search Charlotte Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC