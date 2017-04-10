6 hotel housekeepers say boss sexually assaulted them
Six housekeepers are suing a North Carolina hotel, saying their supervisor put them through a decade of sexual assaults and threatened to have them deported if they complained. Documents filed in Mecklenburg County Superior Court in Charlotte say the six workers are suing the Hilton Charlotte University Place, the corporate owners and Jose Rivas, the supervisor for the six women.
