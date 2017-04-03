49ers Play Radford At Charlotte Indoo...

49ers Play Radford At Charlotte Indoor Tennis Club

Charlotte,N.C. - The Charlotte 49ers return to action against Radford on Friday, April 7 at 10 a.m. The match will be played at the Charlotte Indoor Tennis Club located at 8401 Sharon Lakes Rd in Charlotte, N.C. The scheduled doubleheader match with Winthrop has been cancelled. Oriol Puig Forne leads the team 18 singles wins.

