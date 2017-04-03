49ers Play Radford At Charlotte Indoor Tennis Club
Charlotte,N.C. - The Charlotte 49ers return to action against Radford on Friday, April 7 at 10 a.m. The match will be played at the Charlotte Indoor Tennis Club located at 8401 Sharon Lakes Rd in Charlotte, N.C. The scheduled doubleheader match with Winthrop has been cancelled. Oriol Puig Forne leads the team 18 singles wins.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Charlotte 49ers.
Add your comments below
Charlotte Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thank God 4 TRUMP
|45 min
|MarkJ-
|37
|Ivanka Trump gets new White House title
|50 min
|Lololololol
|3
|Why are yankees so rude? (Dec '11)
|3 hr
|Angel at night
|134
|Republican break Democrat filibuster
|5 hr
|Lololololol
|1
|Why was pastor Amy lambert arrested?
|5 hr
|Angel at night
|17
|What is the the name of figs baby?
|11 hr
|Fred Herbert
|5
|ISO Bill Phillips
|Wed
|Dawn
|4
Find what you want!
Search Charlotte Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC