3,000 jobs could be cut as regulators approve the sale of Charlotte discount retailer
It looks like more employees than originally thought could lose their jobs as federal regulators approve Dollar General's purchase of hundreds of stores operated by Dollar Express, the Charlotte-based chain of former Family Dollar stores owned since late 2015 by the private equity firm Sycamore Partners. Earlier this month, Tennessee-based Dollar General confirmed its plans to buy all 323 discount stores in 36 states from Dollar Express, a deal sources have said could result in the layoff of about 2,800 employees nationwide including 110 in the Charlotte corporate office.
