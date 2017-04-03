2 Charlotte CVS stores fined for - excessive' price-scanner errors
Two Charlotte CVS stores have paid fines for excessive price-scanner errors, N.C. Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler said Wednesday. The CVS in the 9300 block of Kendall Drive in northwest Charlotte paid $2,810 in penalties, and the CVS in the 11400 block of North Tryon Street in northeast Charlotte paid $1,425.
