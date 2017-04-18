1 shot in east Charlotte home; police search for shooter
We collect zip code so that we may deliver news, weather, special offers and other content related to your specific geographic area. We have sent a confirmation email to {* data_emailAddress *}.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WSOCTV.
Comments
Add your comments below
Charlotte Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|charles or charlie holt age 5... who is his pa...
|3 hr
|Truth B. Known
|10
|Ric Flair sucks ! (Jun '14)
|17 hr
|Fast doc
|12
|Why was pastor Amy lambert arrested?
|Mon
|angel at night
|41
|Where the boy at in Charlotte ? (Dec '15)
|Mon
|Farrell Landon
|76
|Nickname "Quick"?
|Apr 12
|Moose Knuckle
|3
|Stupid Race Blocking Traffic Poorly Planned
|Apr 12
|Wtf
|4
|Charlotte school system
|Apr 11
|Misskay
|1
Find what you want!
Search Charlotte Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC