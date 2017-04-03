1 person shot in north Charlotte; pol...

1 person shot in north Charlotte; police investigating

Next Story Prev Story
47 min ago Read more: WSOCTV

We collect zip code so that we may deliver news, weather, special offers and other content related to your specific geographic area. We have sent a confirmation email to {* data_emailAddress *}.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WSOCTV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charlotte Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
ISO Bill Phillips 6 hr Moose Knuckle 3
What is the the name of figs baby? Mon Moose Knuckle 3
Charlotte Hospice (HPCCR) Sun Angel at night 2
Thank God 4 TRUMP Sun MarkJ- 29
Why was pastor Amy lambert arrested? Sat Angel at night 1
Charlotte really SUCKS! (Aug '09) Apr 1 Facto 191
Ivanka Trump gets new White House title Mar 30 Big Dick 1
See all Charlotte Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charlotte Forum Now

Charlotte Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charlotte Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
  1. Pakistan
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
 

Charlotte, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,236 • Total comments across all topics: 280,051,993

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC