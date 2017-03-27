Women went untreated as county missed warning signs over cancer tests, emails reveal
When top officials announced in February that Mecklenburg County's public health clinics failed to tell nearly 200 women about abnormal Pap smears, they blamed the lapse on one nurse. But newly released emails suggest that problems notifying patients about their risks for cervical cancer started before the nurse was assigned the job last May. In the days before the nurse started, a physician at the clinic emailed nursing supervisors about two patients who had highly abnormal Pap smears.
