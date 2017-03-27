Women went untreated as county missed...

Women went untreated as county missed warning signs over cancer tests, emails reveal

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WBTV

When top officials announced in February that Mecklenburg County's public health clinics failed to tell nearly 200 women about abnormal Pap smears, they blamed the lapse on one nurse. But newly released emails suggest that problems notifying patients about their risks for cervical cancer started before the nurse was assigned the job last May. In the days before the nurse started, a physician at the clinic emailed nursing supervisors about two patients who had highly abnormal Pap smears.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBTV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charlotte Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Are Southerners Stupid or do they just sound th... (Oct '08) 1 hr Terdigerd 4,946
The Life Coach Song (Jun '10) 4 hr Life Coach 23
New JR high school 22 hr levelhead 2
News Belmont man charged in two more home repair fra... (Jul '08) Mar 23 Morningangel59 23
home depot in gastonia sucks (Nov '11) Mar 21 Belmont 22
Charlotte Hospice (HPCCR) Mar 18 I Did Not Need to... 1
Thank God 4 TRUMP Mar 17 Earl 25
See all Charlotte Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charlotte Forum Now

Charlotte Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charlotte Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Iran
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
 

Charlotte, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,474 • Total comments across all topics: 279,883,825

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC