Woman killed in west Charlotte crash

Woman killed in west Charlotte crash

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: WBTV

The crash happened just before 1 a.m. on the 3400 block of Wilkinson Boulevard. Police responded to reports of a Mazda 626 hitting a tree and found the driver, 45-year-old Clorie Amelia Grant, unconscious in the driver's seat.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBTV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charlotte Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Where the boy at in Charlotte ? (Dec '15) 15 hr TheBrewer 69
Chiva 21 hr TheBrewer 1
Poll Why are yankees so rude? (Dec '11) Sat Justin 132
Jennifer Clemmer Whaley Mar 3 2labman 3
Ranch House for Rent. Great Location!!! (Jan '09) Mar 2 Albe 6
Thank God 4 TRUMP Mar 1 MarkJ- 22
Are Southerners Stupid or do they just sound th... (Oct '08) Mar 1 Timmy_ 4,938
See all Charlotte Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charlotte Forum Now

Charlotte Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charlotte Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Iran
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Egypt
  2. North Korea
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pope Francis
 

Charlotte, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,995 • Total comments across all topics: 279,354,019

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC