Woman killed in west Charlotte crash
The crash happened just before 1 a.m. on the 3400 block of Wilkinson Boulevard. Police responded to reports of a Mazda 626 hitting a tree and found the driver, 45-year-old Clorie Amelia Grant, unconscious in the driver's seat.
