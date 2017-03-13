Woman charged with murder in uptown Charlotte shooting case
A woman has been charged with murder in the death of a man that was shot and killed in uptown Charlotte Tuesday. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say they arrested 22-year-old Kyerra Guinn with the fatal shooting of 37-year-old Germany Byers.
