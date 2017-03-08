Witnesses say shots fired from car in...

Witnesses say shots fired from car in west Charlotte; police respond

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: WSOCTV

We collect zip code so that we may deliver news, weather, special offers and other content related to your specific geographic area. We have sent a confirmation email to {* data_emailAddress *}.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WSOCTV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charlotte Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Where is life coach? (Jan '15) 1 hr Life coach 3
40,000 dollars ????? 4 hr Orville 1
Thank God 4 TRUMP 19 hr John 23
ICE Spotted In Greenville, SC 19 hr Eddie 3
Aldi Expansion (Apr '16) Sat bringyourownbag 22
Are Southerners Stupid or do they just sound th... (Oct '08) Mar 8 Timmy_ 4,940
Where the boy at in Charlotte ? (Dec '15) Mar 8 QBall 70
See all Charlotte Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charlotte Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Freeze Warning for Mecklenburg County was issued at March 12 at 3:47PM EDT

Charlotte Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charlotte Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Pope Francis
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. South Korea
  3. Iraq
  4. Mexico
  5. Casey Anthony
 

Charlotte, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,792 • Total comments across all topics: 279,499,473

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC