Wet snow causes flight delays; icy roads are possible Monday

The first measurable March snowfall in eight years left about 2 inches of snow in the Charlotte area before tapering off around 10:30 a.m. The snow marks the beginning of a period of wintry weather that could prove to be damaging for the region's agricultural interests. While the temperatures are expected to warm into the 40s and the sun may come out by mid-afternoon, cold overnight could cause problems with spotty black ice by Monday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

