Wells Fargo announces new punishments...

Wells Fargo announces new punishments for execs, including in Charlotte, over sales scandal

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: WBTV

Wells Fargo announced Wednesday that eight executives, including its CEO, won't receive cash bonuses for 2016 in an effort to "reinforce accountability" at the San Francisco-based bank following its sales scandal. In addition, the bank said it is reducing by up to 50 percent performance-based stock awards granted in 2014, a move Wells said will further slash compensation for the eight executives by a combined $32 million.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBTV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charlotte Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Thank God 4 TRUMP 1 hr MarkJ- 22
Are Southerners Stupid or do they just sound th... (Oct '08) 14 hr Timmy_ 4,938
Jennifer Clemmer Whaley Tue wtf 2
Watch out for card skimmers at gas stations!! Tue Jessica Smith 1
Steele Creek YMCA Looking For Soccer Coaches / ... Feb 26 TylerDarrow 1
Humans in HAZMAT Suits Dumping Orange Liquid in... Feb 24 Nixum479 3
Aldi Expansion (Apr '16) Feb 23 Fred 20
See all Charlotte Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charlotte Forum Now

Charlotte Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charlotte Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. NASA
  4. Space Station
  5. Iraq
 

Charlotte, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,170 • Total comments across all topics: 279,241,837

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC