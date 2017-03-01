Wells Fargo announces new punishments for execs, including in Charlotte, over sales scandal
Wells Fargo announced Wednesday that eight executives, including its CEO, won't receive cash bonuses for 2016 in an effort to "reinforce accountability" at the San Francisco-based bank following its sales scandal. In addition, the bank said it is reducing by up to 50 percent performance-based stock awards granted in 2014, a move Wells said will further slash compensation for the eight executives by a combined $32 million.
