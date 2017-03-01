Webb Street goes haute

Webb Street goes haute

1 hr ago

About 50 students at Webb Street School will don chic clothing and walk the runway at the school's already sold out second annual “The Art of Fashion” show Saturday evening. They'll wear styles donated from several designers and local boutiques as well as clothing designed for the show by students at high schools in the county.

