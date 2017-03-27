Weather 25 mins ago 6:24 p.m.Damaging winds a concern in overnight storm in Charlotte
Chief Meteorologist Brad Panovich says with severe storms expected to hit Charlotte overnight, he says it's important to keep cellphones fully charged and keep the volume all the way up to stay up-to-date on weather alerts. NBC Charlotte's Tanya Mendis reports that strong storms are underway near major roads like I-485 and I-77 a little after 6 p.m. Thursday evening.
