Two-alarm fire reported at Charlotte apartment
According to the Charlotte Fire Department, emergency crews were called to a working fire along the 5800-block of Sloping Oaks Road. The fire broke out around 8 p.m. Monday evening.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBTV.
Comments
Add your comments below
Charlotte Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|ICE Spotted In Greenville, SC
|5 hr
|wtf
|2
|Susan J. Inabinett
|21 hr
|backup
|1
|Why are yankees so rude? (Dec '11)
|21 hr
|Wright
|133
|Where the boy at in Charlotte ? (Dec '15)
|Sun
|TheBrewer
|69
|Chiva
|Sun
|TheBrewer
|1
|Jennifer Clemmer Whaley
|Mar 3
|2labman
|3
|Ranch House for Rent. Great Location!!! (Jan '09)
|Mar 2
|Albe
|6
Find what you want!
Search Charlotte Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC