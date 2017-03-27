Tornado warning in effect for northeastern North Carolina
We collect zip code so that we may deliver news, weather, special offers and other content related to your specific geographic area. We have sent a confirmation email to {* data_emailAddress *}.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WSOCTV.
Comments
Add your comments below
Charlotte Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|ISO Bill Phillips
|53 min
|Dawn
|2
|Charlotte really SUCKS! (Aug '09)
|10 hr
|Guido
|190
|Ivanka Trump gets new White House title
|Thu
|Big Dick
|1
|The ex gov visits Trump
|Thu
|Big Dick
|5
|Thank God 4 TRUMP
|Thu
|Big Dick
|26
|Review: 4U APPLIANCE REPAIR
|Wed
|timebandit
|1
|Are Southerners Stupid or do they just sound th... (Oct '08)
|Mar 28
|Terdigerd
|4,946
Find what you want!
Search Charlotte Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC