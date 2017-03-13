Toddler hailed as hero after alerting family to house fire Read Story Alex Shabad
CHARLOTTE A family made a dramatic escape from a house fire, after the quick thinking of a three-year-old boy. Firefighters say that little boy saved his parents lives by warning them about the fire.
Read more at WCNC-TV Charlotte.
