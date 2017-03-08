Tillis sits down with Durham Chamber ...

Tillis sits down with Durham Chamber for wide-ranging conversation, vows to hold town halls

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: HeraldSun.com

Republican Sen. Thom Tillis sat down for a wide-ranging conversation with the Greater Durham Chamber of Commerce on Monday, in which the junior senator from North Carolina discussed a variety of local issues, including HB2, government-funded research and the Durham-Orange Light Rail Transit project. Around 80 people were in attendance at the sold-out luncheon, which cost $25 a plate to attend.

Start the conversation, or Read more at HeraldSun.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charlotte Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Where the boy at in Charlotte ? (Dec '15) 4 hr QBall 70
ICE Spotted In Greenville, SC Tue wtf 2
Susan J. Inabinett Mon backup 1
Poll Why are yankees so rude? (Dec '11) Mon Wright 133
Chiva Mar 5 TheBrewer 1
Jennifer Clemmer Whaley Mar 3 2labman 3
Ranch House for Rent. Great Location!!! (Jan '09) Mar 2 Albe 6
See all Charlotte Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charlotte Forum Now

Charlotte Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charlotte Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Wall Street
 

Charlotte, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,093 • Total comments across all topics: 279,402,491

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC