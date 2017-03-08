Tillis sits down with Durham Chamber for wide-ranging conversation, vows to hold town halls

Republican Sen. Thom Tillis sat down for a wide-ranging conversation with the Greater Durham Chamber of Commerce on Monday, in which the junior senator from North Carolina discussed a variety of local issues, including HB2, government-funded research and the Durham-Orange Light Rail Transit project. Around 80 people were in attendance at the sold-out luncheon, which cost $25 a plate to attend.

