The Happy Birthday Scott Pacitti Comedy Improv Musical Variety Extravaganza Starring the Chuckleheads Comes to The Dilworth Neighborhood Grille, 911 East Morehead Street, Charlotte on Saturday, April 8, 2017 at 8pm. The Charlotte improvisational theatre troupe, the Chuckleheads, present The Happy Birthday Scott Pacitti Comedy Improv Musical Variety Extravaganza at The Dilworth Neighborhood Grille, 911 East Morehead Street, Charlotte on Saturday, April 8, 2017 beginning at 8:00pm.

