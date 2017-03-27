The Blotter: On the Mat
Welcome Home Police responded to a First Ward apartment in Uptown last week after a woman woke up to something far worse than a newspaper on her doorstep. The woman told officers that at some point, an unknown suspect had defecated on her welcome mat.
