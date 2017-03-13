The Blotter: Forget Curfew

The Blotter: Forget Curfew

22 hrs ago

Joyride A woman living in the Westover Hills neighborhood called police last week after her boy went missing, although she was pretty sure he was just out doing hoodrat stuff with his friends. The woman told officers that her 13-year-old son and his friend took her Chevrolet Cruze for a joyride at 11 p.m. and she wasn't sure where they went or when they would be back.

