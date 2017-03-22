The Blotter: Consumer's Always Right

The Blotter: Consumer's Always Right

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Creative Loafing

Modern Art Security guards at a Walmart in north Charlotte got quite a show last week as they watched a suspect who had been shoplifting, but then took things to the next level. At first, security noticed the suspect concealing items in their clothing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Creative Loafing.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charlotte Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Kip Mace 19 hr Reporter 1
Are Southerners Stupid or do they just sound th... (Oct '08) Tue Doc Bee 4,943
Charlotte Hospice (HPCCR) Mar 18 I Did Not Need to... 1
Thank God 4 TRUMP Mar 17 Earl 25
Chiva Mar 17 Uhuh 2
The ex gov visits Trump Mar 16 Fred Herbert 4
ICE Spotted In Greenville, SC Mar 13 ThomasA 4
See all Charlotte Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charlotte Forum Now

Charlotte Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charlotte Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Syria
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. Wall Street
  4. South Korea
  5. Iran
 

Charlotte, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,225 • Total comments across all topics: 279,754,756

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC