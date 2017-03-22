Teenager found dead behind Allenbrook...

Teenager found dead behind Allenbrook Elementary School

Officers say a man, later identified as 18-year-old Tyshaud Nikese Brown, was found dead with a fatal gunshot wound around 1:24 p.m. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are conducting a homicide investigation near the school on Allenbrook Drive in west Charlotte. Thursday afternoon, Brown's mother spoke to WBTV off-camera.

