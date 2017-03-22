Teenager found dead behind Allenbrook Elementary School
Officers say a man, later identified as 18-year-old Tyshaud Nikese Brown, was found dead with a fatal gunshot wound around 1:24 p.m. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are conducting a homicide investigation near the school on Allenbrook Drive in west Charlotte. Thursday afternoon, Brown's mother spoke to WBTV off-camera.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBTV.
Add your comments below
Charlotte Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Are Southerners Stupid or do they just sound th... (Oct '08)
|Tue
|Doc Bee
|4,943
|Charlotte Hospice (HPCCR)
|Mar 18
|I Did Not Need to...
|1
|Thank God 4 TRUMP
|Mar 17
|Earl
|25
|Chiva
|Mar 17
|Uhuh
|2
|The ex gov visits Trump
|Mar 16
|Fred Herbert
|4
|ICE Spotted In Greenville, SC
|Mar 13
|ThomasA
|4
|Review: Pizano Custom Auto Body (Feb '13)
|Mar 12
|Nekenge
|3
Find what you want!
Search Charlotte Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC