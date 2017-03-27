Steak 'n Hoagie Shop Owner Steve Bisbikis is Keeping it in the Family
Steve Bisbikis was 9 years old the first time his dad dragged an old tomato box across the kitchen floor of the family's restaurant on Eastway Drive and positioned it in front of the cash register so the kid would be high enough up to see his customers. Steve dutifully hopped up and began his fist workday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Creative Loafing.
Add your comments below
Charlotte Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ivanka Trump gets new White House title
|9 hr
|Big Dick
|1
|The ex gov visits Trump
|9 hr
|Big Dick
|5
|Thank God 4 TRUMP
|9 hr
|Big Dick
|26
|Charlotte really SUCKS! (Aug '09)
|Wed
|Mark mark
|189
|Review: 4U APPLIANCE REPAIR
|Wed
|timebandit
|1
|Are Southerners Stupid or do they just sound th... (Oct '08)
|Mar 28
|Terdigerd
|4,946
|The Life Coach Song (Jun '10)
|Mar 28
|Life Coach
|23
Find what you want!
Search Charlotte Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC