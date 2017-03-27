Shooting in northwest Charlotte leads...

Shooting in northwest Charlotte leads to elementary school lockdown

An elementary school in northwest Charlotte was placed on lockdown for a period of time after a man was shot nearby, according to police. Allenbrook Elementary was placed on lockdown around 2 p.m. after police responded to a shooting at the nearby intersection of Freedom Drive and Toddville Road.

